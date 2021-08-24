Cancel
Environment

Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity increase, storms hold off

ClickOnDetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. Hazy morning sunshine will fill with more cumulus clouds as we heat up to 90°F or warmer in the early afternoon. We may get through most of our daylight hours on the dry side before shower and storm chances increase. The heat is the bigger story today with more and more humidity pumping in, so it will feel like 95°F or warmer through most of the afternoon and early evening.

www.clickondetroit.com

