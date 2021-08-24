Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscopes by Holiday

nwaonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): Get excited about what you want without worrying about the price tag. There's a certain flexibility factor built into the cost of things. There are arrangements to be had and deals to be made. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You keep returning to someone. This is about...

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Grint
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Poetry#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn#Aquarius#Pisces#Neptune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 1

Today’s Birthday (09/01/21). Grow through health and fitness this year. Your physical game thrives on discipline. Win a professional prize this summer, before a shift in autumn educational directions. Renovating and beautifying for family fun this winter leads you to expand territory next spring. You’re blooming from within. To get...
Personal FinancePosted by
Shape Magazine

Your September 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Pumpkin- and apple-spiced drinks might have already made their way back onto menu boards, but the fact of the matter is that September is far more of a transitional month than it is a host for full-blown fall. Although school might be in session following a last Labor Day weekend hurrah, there's generally plenty of time to soak up plenty of sunshine and summery vibes before the Fall Equinox arrives on September 22, ushering in Libra season.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Monthly Horoscope for September Is Here

Welcome September, and hello Virgo season. As September begins, we've exited the sun-filled season of Leo, and moved into the über-practical time of Virgo. Expect less motivation to sunbathe, and more drive to get down to business. All of the amazing creations you cooked up last month thanks to the creative Leo energy, now require work!
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 8/31/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You get an unexpected show of support today. It may not be earthshaking or life changing, but it's all the vote of confidence you need. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You know you're moving forward, but saying good-bye to the way things used to be still isn't easy. Nevertheless you're on the right path.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Sept. 1, 2021: Virgo, forgo snap decisions; Aquarius, there are no sure things

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Boyd Holbrook was born in Prestonsburg, Ky., on this date in 1981. This birthday star is a former fashion model who portrayed Mike Ferro on the TV series “The Fugitive” and Steve Murphy on “Narcos.” He is slated to play The Corinthian in an upcoming TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book “The Sandman.” On the big screen, Holbrook’s film work includes appearances in “Eight for Silver,” “The Predator” and “Logan.”
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyleastrostyle.com

September 2021 Horoscope: Retrograde High Season

Back to school, life…but maybe not the office? As September begins and the “Great Resignation” descends on many companies around the world, it’s clear that 2021’s seismic changes aren’t over. Five planets are retrograde all month, and a sixth one (Mercury!) jumps in before September ends. As above, so below:...
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning August 13, 2021. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, “We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at.” That’s too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life’s richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, “There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown.” Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage “with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of.” You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Your Horoscope for the Week of August 22

Overview: Let’s have “the talk”! Monday’s trine between Venus and Saturn helps us move from unspoken expectations to verbal agreements. Tuesday’s opposition between Mercury in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces wants us to fact-check assumptions and projections with critical analysis. Sunday’s Grand Earth Trine between the Moon in Taurus, Mercury in Virgo, and Pluto in Capricorn stabilizes us in embodiment, pleasure, and joy.
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
LifestyleElite Daily

This 1 Day In September Will Be Full Of Good Vibes For Every Zodiac Sign

As summer nears its end and Virgo season comes to a close, the energy in the air is definitely encouraging change in your life. Virgo is a mutable earth sign all about productivity and details, which has likely prompted you to roll up your sleeves and get to work. But when the seasons change, your priorities can, too. As Libra season nears, things will begin to shift to a much more socially oriented time. September 6, 2021 will be the best day this month for every zodiac sign, because it will prepare you for the active social calendar that’s coming your way before the sun moves into Libra.
Lifestylepghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):. "I sing like the nightingale whose melody is crowded in the too narrow passage of her throat," wrote author Virginia Woolf. That was an insulting curse for her to fling at herself. I disapprove of such behavior — especially for you in the coming weeks. If you hope to be in alignment with cosmic rhythms, don't you dare say nasty things about yourself, even in the privacy of your own thoughts. In fact, please focus on the exact opposite: flinging praise and appreciation and compliments at yourself.
Lifestylehamlethub.com

Intuitive Astrology September 2021

This month will be when many will be changing their regime once again as we get back to a new normal from the COVID pandemic. Everyone may be feeling a bit melancholy since the summer has ended. But we need to push forward and keep active even as the fall starts to roll in. So enjoy the last few weeks of Indian summer and bask in the sun as much as possible. Keeping active is the key to easing into the fall season. Enjoy the leaves changing color and take walks on the beaches since many will return to work and school regimes.
AstronomySun-Journal

Aquarius: A physical encounter will lift your spirits

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Zendaya, 25; Zoe Lister-Jones, 39; Gloria Estefan, 64; Lily Tomlin, 82. Happy Birthday: Express the way you feel, and get your priorities in order. Refuse to let emotional matters stifle your progress. It’s up to you to make things happen and navigate your way to the place you want to reach. Set goals, prepare and educate yourself to ensure you can fulfill your dreams. Change begins with you, so get moving. Your numbers are 5, 12, 21, 27, 32, 36, 40.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 31, 2021: Gemini, concentrate on being accurate; Aquarius, take time to fix problems

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Jaylen Barron was born in Reno, Nev., on this day in 1997. This birthday star is known for her TV roles as Trish on “Blindspotting,” Zoe on “Free Rein” and Dominique on “Shameless.” She has also appeared on episodes of “9-1-1,” “Those Who Can’t” and “Good Luck Charlie.” Barron’s film work includes roles in the TV movies “Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas” and “Free Rein: Valentine’s Day.”
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 1, 2021: Lily Tomlin, change begins with you, so get moving

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Zendaya, 25; Zoe Lister-Jones, 39; Gloria Estefan, 64; Lily Tomlin, 82. Happy Birthday: Express the way you feel, and get your priorities in order. Refuse to let emotional matters stifle your progress. It’s up to you to make things happen and navigate your way to the place you want to reach. Set goals, prepare and educate yourself to ensure you can fulfill your dreams. Change begins with you, so get moving. Your numbers are 5, 12, 21, 27, 32, 36, 40.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 6, 2021: Cancer, easy come, easy go; Aquarius, pace yourself

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ty Simpkins was born in New York City on this day in 2001. This birthday star began his acting career as an infant, portraying Jack Manning on the TV soap “One Life to Live” in 2001. He would go on to play Jude Cooper Bauer on “Guiding Light” and has since appeared on episodes of “Chimerica,” “Private Practice” and “CSI.” On the big screen, Simpkins’ film rsum includes performances in “Avengers: Endgame,” “Jurassic World” and “Insidious.”
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 7, 2021: Leo, meditate on fresh starts; Libra, romantic notions spark

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Francesca Eastwood was born in Redding, Calif., on this day in 1993. This birthday gal is the daughter of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, and she starred with her famous family in the short-lived 2012 reality series “Mrs. Eastwood & Company.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Twin Peaks,” “Fargo” and “Heroes Reborn.” Eastwood’s film rsum includes roles in “A Violent Separation,” “Outlaws and Angels” and “True Crime.”
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 12, 2021: Libra, be a team player; Pisces, connect with unconditional love

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Maggie Lawson was born in Louisville, Ky., on this day in 1980. This birthday star portrayed Jules O’Hara on the TV comedy series “Psych” from 2006 to 2014. She also played Kay on “Outmatched” and appeared on episodes of “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Two and a Half Men.” Lawson’s film rsum includes parts in the TV movies “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” “The Story of Us” and “My Favorite Wedding.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy