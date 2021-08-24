Guadalupe: A Source of Personal and Social Transformation

I first met Our Lady of Guadalupe during a course I took in 1982 at the Mexican American Cultural Center in San Antonio, Texas. A class presentation of Sr. Rosa María Icaza, Ph.D, CCVI, awakened me to the significance of the Guadalupe image and story. Inspired by her lecture, I visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City later that year and was overwhelmed with the intense veneration Guadalupe incites among her devotees. I have participated annually in the December 12 Guadalupe feast ever since, and studied and written on the Guadalupe tradition. It never ceases to fascinate me.