TRAVEL: Duct tape on airlines a tactic for restraining

nwaonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen flight attendants used duct tape to keep an unruly woman in her seat during an American Airlines flight last month, the solution seemed surprising to many. Then it happened again weeks later, when tape was used to restrain a man who allegedly groped and punched flight attendants on a Frontier Airlines flight. Even more recently, passenger video on a plane showed an American Airlines cabin crew member with duct tape during an incident with a young passenger, though restraint cuffs were ultimately used.

