Paducah, KY

Margie Hicks Cooper

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargie Hicks Cooper, 90, of Paducah, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center. Margie was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ and a 1949 graduate of Lone Oak High School. She was a retired secretary having worked for General Motors for many years. Margie loved to work puzzles, knit and crochet. She donated countless hundreds of handmade items to mission outreach at her church and help support children’s homes. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with friends. During her retirement years, she served as a Paducah Ambassador. Margie enjoyed spending time with all her family and friends and was devoted to many pets.

