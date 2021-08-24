Cancel
Symsonia, KY

James Ralph Lyles Sr.

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYMSONIA — James Ralph Lyles Sr. “Jim”, 81, of Symsonia, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, at home surrounded by family and those who loved him. Jim was born in Symsonia on Nov. 25, 1939, to the late Lena (Powell) and George Lyles. A graduate of Symsonia High School and also Murray State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, Jim returned to Symsonia where he lived his entire life. He served in the U.S. Army, and he was a member of Reidland Church of Christ. As one of the owners of Lyles Concrete Company, Jim sold the business in 1973 and then embarked on an insurance career in Paducah where he retired from Lyles, Vasseur, & Trice Insurance after 31 years as an agent.

