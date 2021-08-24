Cardano Price Analysis: After 135% Monthly Gains, Is ADA Set for a Larger Correction?

In the last week of trading, ADA – the coin of the Cardano network – made it to third place in the crypto market. Cardano now has a market capitalization of around 91 billion US dollars and has thus gained around 10 billion US dollars in fourth place within a very short time. In the last week, the value rose by 15% – making it, together with competitor Solana, the best cryptocurrency from the top 10 of the global digital currency market. But the latest all-time high doesn’t have to be the end of the flagpole. Rather, there is still long-term price potential at ADA.