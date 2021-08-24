Cancel
Cardano Price Analysis: After 135% Monthly Gains, Is ADA Set for a Larger Correction?

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADA/USD: Will Cardano Breach $3 Before a Larger Correction?. Key Support Levels: $2.85, $2.60, $2.35, $2.15. Key Resistance Levels: $2.95 – $3, $3.20, $3.42. So far, ADA is up by a whopping 135% (data by CoinGecko) over the past month of trading as the ADA cryptocurrency surges beyond the previous $2.55 ATH and sets a new one today at $2.95, according to CoinGecko. This is also where lies the 1.272 Fib Extension resistance.

