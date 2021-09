WHATELY — The Select Board is seeking public comment as it prepares to solicit information from prospective developers for the now-vacant Whately Center School. The town is seeking residents’ input on how development companies and other interested parties should work on the 218 Chestnut Plain Road site to determine feasible use of the lot while maintaining the historic character of the building — and the 17-foot-tall Quonquont Farm milk bottle that shares the lot.