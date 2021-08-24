Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is the Auto Index Looking Good for a Buy? Stocks Down 26% From 52-Week Highs

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The auto sector in India has had a bad 2021 to date. While the Nifty 50 has gained almost 18% this year, the Nifty Auto is up less than 5%. But are things starting to change?. International brokerage firm Jefferies certainly thinks so. In a note, it said,...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quick Look#Investing Com#Nifty#The Nifty Auto#Jefferies#Tata Motors Ltd#Tamo#Maruti Suzuki India Ltd#Mrti#Eicher Motors Ltd#Eich#Hrom#Bajaj Auto Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Economyinvesting.com

Auto Companies Look at Bleak Festive Season as Semiconductor Shortage Hits Hard

Investing.com -- Market analysts have warned car customers not to expect too many discounts or sales this festive season. Car companies, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS: MRTI ), Tata Motors Ltd (NS: TAMO ), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS: MAHM ) are cutting down production numbers thanks to a massive shortage of semiconductor chips around the world.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy for September

Beaten-down stocks are often viewed as potential opportunities by savvy investors. Yet investors need to have the courage to go against the crowd, which is usually easier said than done amid negative market sentiment. If they wait until the recovery is established, everyone jumps on the bandwagon, and they are often left with only a fraction of the potential profit.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

Equity indices volatile, pharma stocks in focus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on Thursday amid volatile trade with buying witnessed across pharma sector. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 131 points or 0.23 per cent at 57,469 while the Nifty 50 rose...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Near Record Highs to Buy Now

A company in this list makes the clear aligners that are rapidly replacing old-fashioned braces. There's a social media stock here that's isn't in as much trouble as investors thought. Another one of these companies is a leader in the fast-growing market for robotic-assisted surgical systems. For most of us,...
StocksInvestorPlace

Looking for Growth Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys.

Unless you’re a very conservative investor, allocating at least a part of your portfolio to growth stocks is a smart idea. Growth stocks provide investors with the potential for solid gains, after all. While many of them retreated late last year as we saw a rotation into value stocks, growth stocks have come roaring back.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

Sensex gains 663 points, closes above 57K mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rose to new record high levels on Tuesday supported by IT, power, healthcare and metal stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 663 points or 1.16 per cent at 57,552 while the Nifty 50 rose by 201 points or 1.19 per cent to 17,132.
Marketsraleighnews.net

Sensex hovers around 57K mark, IT stocks in focus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices lay flat during early hours on Tuesday but traders showed buying interest in IT scrips. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 99 points or 0.17 per cent at 56,988 while the Nifty 50 rose by 23 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,954.
Economyinvesting.com

Brokerages are Bullish on Maruti Suzuki; See 33% Upside

Investing.com -- On August 30, India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS: MRTI )’s shares closed up 2.67% after it announced that it would hike prices on all models in September. “We wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of the company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise,” Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a stock exchange filing.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

Good Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Leisure Stocks To Know

As August comes to a close, the broader stock market continues to gain towards newer heights. Even with the current gains in the market, investors could be looking at leisure stocks now. For one thing, the leisure industry remains a key industry in the world today. Given the stressors of the pandemic coupled with day-to-day life, consumers would be eager to unwind and spend more on their leisure needs. In this case, it would then make sense that investors are eager to know the top leisure stocks in the stock market today.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares hit record highs on auto stocks, Asia boost

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped to record highs on Monday, boosted by automaker and metal stocks, while broader Asian peers' rise on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech last week also aided gains. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.67% at 16,817.40 by 0352...
StocksZacks.com

3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Hit 52-Week High and Are Still a Buy

The stock market has been going from strength to strength with the S&P 500 rising 22% year to date and NASDAQ rallying 19% so far. The steady growth rate came on the back of the reopening of economic activities, growing consumer confidence and an impressive earnings performance from corporates which continue to be the driving forces of the market.
StocksZacks.com

Should You Buy These Auto Stocks on Dividend Hike Declarations?

GM - Free Report) and Ford (. F - Free Report) were forced to slash dividends as well as suspend stock buybacks. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from gone, the world seems to be better equipped to handle the same. Steady reopening of economic activities has aided the Auto sector to recover from last year’s turmoil. Pent-up demand for SUVs, preference for personal mobility, easier credit terms, and gradual economic recovery — thanks to the stepped-up vaccination drive as well as massive fiscal stimulus — resulted in strong sales of vehicles in first-half 2021. Notwithstanding the global chip crunch, auto firms have managed to generate higher year-over-year revenues and cash flow from operations, which have strengthened their financials. Encouragingly, many auto firms are resorting to shareholder-friendly activities like hiking dividend payouts or increasing buyback authorization.
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as financials counter tech gains

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip stock indexes retreated from record highs to end flat on Wednesday following a subdued start to trading in European peers, with losses in domestic financial stocks offsetting gains in technology and metal companies. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.06% higher at 16,634.65, while the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.03%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.03%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were JFE...
StocksZacks.com

6 Must-Buy Corporate Giants As Major Indexes Hit Record High

U.S. stocks are firing on all cylinders with the major stock indexes hitting new highs in this month. On Aug 24, the S&P 500 Index recorded its 50th closing high year to date and a new all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite registered fresh closing and all-time highs. The Dow is hovering around its all-time high posted on Aug 16.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones and Nasdaq surged more than 200 points each in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).

Comments / 0

Community Policy