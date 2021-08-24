Is the Auto Index Looking Good for a Buy? Stocks Down 26% From 52-Week Highs

GM - Free Report) and Ford (. F - Free Report) were forced to slash dividends as well as suspend stock buybacks. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from gone, the world seems to be better equipped to handle the same. Steady reopening of economic activities has aided the Auto sector to recover from last year’s turmoil. Pent-up demand for SUVs, preference for personal mobility, easier credit terms, and gradual economic recovery — thanks to the stepped-up vaccination drive as well as massive fiscal stimulus — resulted in strong sales of vehicles in first-half 2021. Notwithstanding the global chip crunch, auto firms have managed to generate higher year-over-year revenues and cash flow from operations, which have strengthened their financials. Encouragingly, many auto firms are resorting to shareholder-friendly activities like hiking dividend payouts or increasing buyback authorization.