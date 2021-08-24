Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buies Creek, NC

Photos | Move-In Day, Tartan 2021

campbell.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were changes— private rooms, COVID forms, masks indoors — but it felt so good to welcome the Class of 2025 to their new home away from home. View our Exposure photo gallery of Move-In Day and Tartan 2021:

news.campbell.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buies Creek, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tartan#Gallery#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy