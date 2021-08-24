000 Quiet Oak Street-LOT .394 ...

Well, thank goodness tropical storm/hurricane Henri did not fall in love with the Island but took his turmoil elsewhere. A few messes of tree limbs, which were easily taken care of, were left here and there. But the erosion of our beaches was more serious. The first hurricane I experienced was in 1938, but as I was only 2 years old at the time, I have no memory of that event. However, wind gusts reached Category 5 strength in Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Southern Massachusetts west of Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod during the hurricane that struck the Island on Sept. 14, 1944. I still can remember the sound of that high howling wind that lasted through the night and the thump of trees as they were uprooted and landed on the lawn. My sisters and I were bedded down on the living room floor to be kept safe from falling limbs and trees. When we woke in the morning, my father had to clean a path outside of limbs and broken trees in order to reach the hen house, which was covered with fallen trees but thankfully still held a flock of live chickens. This Sunday, August 29, is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which almost destroyed New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Rehabilitation efforts are still ongoing in that area after all these years. So how blessed we were that there was nothing worse.