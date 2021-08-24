Betty Eagle Conant

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBetty Eagle Conant, 87, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 30, 1933. Betty was a long time member of Bethel Baptist Church and served the Lord faithfully. Betty was an avid quilter and was always helping someone with a quilt or just making them because “you never know when you might need one.” Known as Grandma to many, she is fondly remembered as a second mother and friend to all. Our hearts ache, but her heart is full of joy unspeakable, and full of glory! We will continue to lift up our eyes unto the hills from whence cometh our help, our help comes from the Lord.

