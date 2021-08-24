Covid bubbles are like jail – that is why Ashes should be called off
England don’t deserve sympathy for losing the last Test against India because it was their own fault but I do feel for them when it comes to the debate over the Ashes. Jos Buttler has said he might have to think twice about touring because of restrictions placed on family coming with him, and it is important people respect the players’ decisions - whatever they are. There should be no pressure on them to do anything other than look after themselves and their families.www.telegraph.co.uk
