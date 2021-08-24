Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid bubbles are like jail – that is why Ashes should be called off

By Sir Geoffrey Boycott
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland don’t deserve sympathy for losing the last Test against India because it was their own fault but I do feel for them when it comes to the debate over the Ashes. Jos Buttler has said he might have to think twice about touring because of restrictions placed on family coming with him, and it is important people respect the players’ decisions - whatever they are. There should be no pressure on them to do anything other than look after themselves and their families.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bubbles#Test Cricket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Worldwtaq.com

Cricket-England opt to field against India, Woakes and Pope back

LONDON (Reuters) – England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field in the fourth test against India with both sides making two changes for the match at the Oval on Thursday. The hosts, who levelled the five-test series 1-1 with an innings victory in the third match...
SportsSkySports

Joe Root calls for 'ruthless' England to drive home momentum against India in fourth Test at The Oval

Joe Root has called for a "ruthless" approach from his England side when the Test series against India resumes level at 1-1 at The Oval on Thursday. The hosts squared the five-match series with an innings victory in the third Test at Headingley, wrestling the momentum back from an India side who had won at Lord's in the aggressive style which has become their trademark under Virat Kohli's leadership.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England keep the pressure on India as Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson impress

England reduced India to 122 for six on the first afternoon of the fourth LV= Insurance Test, with the returning Chris Woakes leading the way alongside Ollie Robinson Woakes, back in the side after a year blighted by Covid complications and injury, needed just six deliveries to put his frustrations behind him with the wicket of Rohit Sharma and returned to see off Ravindra Jadeja in a fine spell after lunch.He also had Virat Kohli dropped in the slips as he reminded England what they have been missing, leaving Robinson to pick up the India captain for the third time...
WorldBirmingham Star

Joe Root talks about upcoming fourth Test against India

London [UK], August 31 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root on Tuesday said his side would be required to keep India skipper Virat Kohli quiet in the next two Tests if they want to win the five-match series. The five-match series stands level at 1-1, and now the fourth Test would...
SportsTelegraph

Why England should let Jos Buttler's Test career reach a natural end

A few hours after England defeated India in the third Test, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and their families played cricket together on the outfield at Headingley. It was an endearing sight: elite international cricketers celebrating by playing a pop-up game with a tennis ball. Yet it is just possible that it is the last ever seen of Buttler in England Test whites.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England all-rounder Chris Woakes set to end 'nightmare' year by returning for fourth Test against India, with Ollie Pope or Dan Lawrence to replace Jos Buttler as Jonny Bairstow gets the gloves back

Chris Woakes is ready to emerge from his ‘nightmare’ 2021 and return to the England side for Thursday’s fourth Test against India. Woakes has not played a Test for a year because of setbacks including being forced into isolation in Sri Lanka after sharing a taxi with Covid-positive Moeen Ali and injuries culminating with a bruised heel caused by slipping down stairs at home.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England captain Joe Root has plenty to ponder ahead of Oval Test

England captain Joe Root is debating whether to stick or twist with his bowling attack in the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India, with concerns over the workloads of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.Both players were instrumental to the series-levelling win at Headingley and would comfortably form part of England’s best XI for Thursday’s clash at the Kia Oval.But they have also shouldered a big burden over the past three games, each bowling more than 116 overs, and two more back-to-back Tests in the next fortnight could be too much to ask.With long-term injuries to Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Moeen Ali: ‘Natural leader’ honoured to be named England vice-captain

Moeen Ali hopes he can help calm his team-mates on the field and inspire his community off it after being named as England’s vice-captain for this week’s fourth Test against India.With Ben Stokes on hiatus and Jos Buttler leaving the squad to prepare for the arrival of his second child, Joe Root found himself looking for a new right-hand man at the Kia Oval.James Anderson has done the job before and has 165 caps worth of experience behind him, while Surrey opener Rory Burns is a well-travelled skipper in the county game. But it was Moeen who got the nod,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England's Moeen Ali insists he will use his new role as vice-captain to keep the side calm in the face of India's expected aggression in the fourth Test

Moeen Ali will use his new vice-captain role to keep England calm on Thursday if India crank up their aggression and hit back hard in the pivotal fourth Test at the Oval. Moeen completed a rapid transformation on Wednesday from near-forgotten Test man to Joe Root’s deputy with the sides locked at 1-1 with two to play after England’s spectacular win at Headingley.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka snubbed Covid vaccination before positive test

Granit Xhaka rejected the chance to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association confirmed after he tested positive for the disease. The Arsenal midfielder was forced to miss Switzerland’s friendly against Greece on Wednesday night following a PCR test. The Swiss FA’s head of communications, Adrian Arnold has now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy