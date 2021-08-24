Several streets targeted for repairs in 2022

GARRETT — Several Garrett streets will see a facelift thanks to state funding next year. City Planner Milton Otero listed streets for milling and resurfacing: North Franklin to Railroad Street; North Lee Street from Griffith Rubber to the dead end; North Walsh Street to High Street; Baltimore to Randolph Street and then to Walsh Street; High to Randolph Street and then to Harrison Street; Covell Street to Randolph Street and then to Harrison Street; South Harrison Street to Warfield Street continuing to the wastewater treatment plant; East Hill Street to Dawson Drive; East South Street to Harrison and then to Dawson Drive; Dawson Drive to South Street and then to Warfield Street; Quincy Street to Cowen Street and then to Randolph Street; Cowen Street to King Street and then to Quincy Street; and Keyser Street to Ijams Street and then to Peters Street.