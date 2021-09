The University at Buffalo football team opens its season Thursday against Wagner. Here's a closer look at UB's 2021 schedule, game by game. Sept. 2 vs. Wagner, 7 p.m.: This is the game that UB coach Maurice Linguist has had circled on his calendar, and is one that he noted in his introductory news conference. The opener against Wagner, an FCS program, will allow UB to take its temperature and assess its in-game strengths and weaknesses. Wagner will technically play its second season in the 2021 calendar year; the Seahawks played an abbreviated, two-game spring FCS schedule with losses to Bryant and Duquesne.