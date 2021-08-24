Cancel
Other Notable Events for August 24

In 79 A.D., thousands died and the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum were buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Italy. In 1814, the British captured Washington and burned the Capitol and the White House. In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly non-stop across the...

UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2021 with 121 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this day are under the sign of Virgo. They include...
Washington Statedallassun.com

Washington's hubris tumbles in epic Afghanistan fiasco

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- With the last U.S. military planes departing before midnight Monday, America's chaotic and bloody flight from Afghanistan has finally come to an end, leaving behind untold atrocities and suffering in this war-torn country. After 20 years of war and bloodshed, America's military adventure in the...
UPI News

On This Day: Hurricane Dorian slams into Bahamas

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1715, France's King Louis XIV died after ruling the country for 72 years, the longest reign for a French monarch. In 1807, Aaron Burr, vice president of the United States under Thomas Jefferson, was acquitted of treason charges growing out of an alleged plot to set up an independent empire in the country's south and west.
Cal Thomas: Not so easy summertime

Cal Thomas: Not so easy summertime

There once were summertimes when the living was easy, as the song from the Broadway musical "Porgy and Bess" melodically reminds us. But not this summer, not with COVID-19 still spreading dangerously across the land and uncertainty over what happens next after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Before...
Woodrow Wilson and American Empire

Woodrow Wilson and American Empire

The trouble with rhetoric is that people might believe you. Leading the United States into World War I, President Woodrow Wilson argued that the country would wage a war to end war. Democracy, self-determination, and decolonization would be the ultimate goals of American involvement. The age of empires, he seemed to suggest, was over.
August 31st in History

August 31st in History

Baloch-Pakhtun Unity Day (Balochs and Pashtuns) August 31 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Day of Solidarity and Freedom (Poland) Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kyrgyzstan from the Soviet Union in 1991. Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Malaya from the United Kingdom in 1957. Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Trinidad...
Militaryarcamax.com

Hal Brands: The Afghanistan war wasn't a cynical misadventure

Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude that there was never anything redeeming about them in the first place. This impulse is already coloring the debate over Afghanistan. It won't help the U.S....
MilitaryUSNI News

American Naval Dominance Is Not a Birthright

American naval dominance has occurred only briefly in the history of the world. In June 1943, the USS Essex (CV-9) lay at rest in Pearl Harbor, freshly arrived from the West Coast. In July, the new USS Yorktown (CV-10) arrived. From that moment forward, the U.S. Navy grew at a nearly exponential rate, as the ships of the Two-Ocean Navy Act began to sail. Congress passed the bill in 1940, almost 18 months prior to U.S. entry into World War II, but building the ships took time, and it was three years before the Essex arrived to join the Pacific Fleet as the harbinger of U.S. ascendancy. By August 1945, the active ship force counted 6,768 ships of all types. It dwarfed the other navies of the world. It was a moment, fleeting as it might have been, of total American naval dominance.1 Since then, many Americans have treated naval dominance as a foregone conclusion—a condition that, once established, has little possibility of being lost.
PoliticsMidland Daily News

Birdsall: America must change, or we're done for

I'm as patriotic as the next guy. I love the Fourth of July. I know all the words to the national anthem, and I hum along when it plays at sporting events as I hold my cap over my heart (mostly because I have a godawful singing voice). I love...
Arkansas Stateaymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: August 26-29

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Where: Tipton & Hurst (Little Rock) When: 10 am to 1 pm. Today is arguably one of the most important holidays as it's...
This Day in History September 2nd

This Day in History September 2nd

September 2 is the 245th day of the year (246th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. There are 120 days remaining until the end of the year. Acepsimas of Hnaita and companions (Syriac Orthodox Church) September 2 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Democracy Day (Tibet) Independence Day (Transnistria, unrecognized) Independence Day...
Kamala Harris Knows She's Trapped

Kamala Harris Knows She's Trapped

"I think it's okay if we shake hands," Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris's desk would still belong to him.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what's happening while admitting that the scenes we're seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It's time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there's a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It's wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we'll share with you below reflects two...
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.

Comments / 0

