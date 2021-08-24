'The Cape is magical': First-time film crew chooses Falmouth to shoot story of forgiveness, mental illness

WOODS HOLE — On a hot and sunny afternoon last week, the independent feature movie "Hi." was being filmed with Nobska Lighthouse standing tall in the background. The setting was standing in as a cliff that is a special place to the movie's main character, and that she returns to throughout the story, according to producer/production manager Lindsey Goodwin. The lighthouse and surrounding area created the varying tones and moods — from happiness to frustration to feeling connected — that the filmmaker was looking to depict, she said.