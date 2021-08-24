Cancel
Public Health

Sometimes 'personal choice' must give way to public good

Bonner County Daily Bee
Cover picture for the articleDuring an August 18 meeting of the Nampa City Council, a councilman voiced what has become a familiar refrain of late, saying that people should have the “personal choice” of whether to mask up or get vaccinated. Getting carried away, he compared mandatory COVID-19 protective measures to racial segregation. Disregarding this outrageous comparison, are people entitled to their own personal choice when the health or safety of others is at risk from a virus or other known threat? George Washington would likely say no.

