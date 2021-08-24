Sometimes 'personal choice' must give way to public good

It wasn’t ACT scores, teacher salaries or the future of high school buildings that attracted a crowd to last Monday night’s St. Joseph Board of Education meeting. It was masks. Across the country, masks are one of those issues that can turn normally tame school board meetings into a new front in the culture wars. People have strong feelings on masks, but here’s the thing to remember amid all this chatter about a piece of fabric that hangs from your ears. Someday, they will come off. The school board will change course or the coronavirus will burn itself out. It’s just a matter of how long it takes and how much damage there is between now and then.