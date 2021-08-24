Edmond E. Madan Jr.

Edmond Nathaniel Ying, fondly called Bunny, was born in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad on December 9, 1930 to Eleazer and Catherine. He departed on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Bunny married Winifred (deceased) in September 1959 and was blessed with 3 children. He had a career in sales and management for C.A. Phillips in Georgetown, Guyana and in 1987 he emigrated to the United States. Bunny was an avid fisherman in his day and although he did not play a sport, he was heavily involved with the Georgetown Football Club sport teams. He is survived by his children, Andrea, Cecile and Brian, grandchildren, Lee, Nikita, Casey and Ethan, daughter-in-law Nazimah (Lisa), in-laws, Rosalind, Percy and Ronald, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.