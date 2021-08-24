Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Edmond E. Madan Jr.

Bonner County Daily Bee
 9 days ago

Edmond E. Madan Jr., passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Family services will be held later for the retired environmentalist and US Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. Family and friends are invited to sign Edmond’s online guestbook at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements are under the direction of Coffelt Funeral...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Madan#Us Army Veteran#Coffelt Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Polson, MTvalleyjournal.net

Edmond Violette

POLSON — Edmond Joseph Violette (Ed) passed away on Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 90. Ed was born in Deer Lodge on Sept. 25, 1930. He was the youngest of five children. He had three brothers, Sherman, Glenn and Jim and his sister, Iris. He married Gloria Johnson...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Edmond Nathaniel Ying

Edmond Nathaniel Ying, fondly called Bunny, was born in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad on December 9, 1930 to Eleazer and Catherine. He departed on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Bunny married Winifred (deceased) in September 1959 and was blessed with 3 children. He had a career in sales and management for C.A. Phillips in Georgetown, Guyana and in 1987 he emigrated to the United States. Bunny was an avid fisherman in his day and although he did not play a sport, he was heavily involved with the Georgetown Football Club sport teams. He is survived by his children, Andrea, Cecile and Brian, grandchildren, Lee, Nikita, Casey and Ethan, daughter-in-law Nazimah (Lisa), in-laws, Rosalind, Percy and Ronald, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Volunteers making a difference at Edmonds Marsh

The “before” and “after” photos show the remarkable difference that community volunteers have made in restoring freshwater connections and native plants in the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary, according to project coordinator Joe Scordino. About 50 volunteers have participated in one or more of the seven volunteer work parties since late July to remove the invasive nightshade and chain-link fencing under the Washington Dept. of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program.
MilitaryBonner County Daily Bee

A tale of daring and escape

I want to tell you a story about an escape from a Philippine prisoner of war camp. Melvyn McCoy was a radio officer in 16th Naval District in the Philippines. On Christmas Day 1941, prior to Japanese attack, his unit evacuated to Corregidor and they held off the Japanese attackers until May. All together, 10,000 American and Philippine troops had to surrender due to lack of ammunition, food and supplies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy