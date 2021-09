Sandra “Sandi” Louise Anderson, of Stockbridge, Michigan, was returned to the loving arms of our Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The legacy of love that Sandi leaves with us is profound – her faithful heart and joyful spirit touched the lives of countless people. Her love of quilting, crafting, bible studies, and dancing in the kitchen is only surpassed by her love for her family, and in particular being a “Mimi”