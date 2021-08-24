Ex-Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner named to national insurance fraud coalition
Former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak has been appointed to the Amicus Committee of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, it was announced Monday. Doak is chief operating officer of Insurance Care Direct and served as Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner from 2011 to 2019. Previously, he served in corporate positions at Marsh, Aon Risk Services, HNI Risk Services, and Ascension Insurance.tulsaworld.com
