Relay For Life set for Saturday
WHAT: Henry County Relay for Life. WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday through 7:30 a.m. Sunday. WHERE: Henry County Fairgrounds, Napoleon. DETAILS: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s relay was a drive-through event instead of its typical activities and featured luminaries with the names of those who have fought cancer lining the drive at the Henry County Fairgrounds. This year’s relay will keep the same theme — “Giving Cancer the Boot” — and honorary chairs remain the same as the 2020 relay since a full event wasn’t held. This year’s honorary chairs are Jason Bostelman and Charlotte Grejtak.www.northwestsignal.net
