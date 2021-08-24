Program Director
Now hiring a full-time, remote Program Director for the Society for Wilderness Stewardship! Come help us promote excellence in the professional practice of wilderness stewardship, science and education to ensure the life-sustaining benefits of wilderness. The Program Director manages all programming nationwide, including the Wilderness Fellows Program, Wilderness Ranger Academies and Trainings, and the National Wilderness Workshop. Click the link to learn more and how to apply.classifieds.hcn.org
