Letter: Get a shot or get a new line of work

Longview Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their recent joint Guest Column, Sen. John Braun, and Reps. Peter Abbarno and Ed Orcutt proved they value political rhetoric over human life. In expressing their indignation for vaccination requirements for health-care workers and others, they demonstrated ignorance unbefitting of their offices. I would invite these three to visit a cancer ward sometime, where patients are suffering through painful treatments to gain a few more months or years of life to share with those they love. All their effort is for naught if one unvaccinated health-care worker comes in carrying COVID. Nobody knows the value of life like a cancer patient, and our elected state officials support an attitude that shortens the lives of those who cannot avoid unvaccinated health-care workers.

