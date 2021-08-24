Power Of Love: Before And After Adoption Glowups

The relationships between humans and animals can be full of surprises, especially when it’s with an animal or bug that no one would ever think to suspect. Beekeeping is a very common, but often harrowing, hobby that a lot of people tend to take pride in, but what isn’t so common about it is when someone chooses to care for only one bee instead of a whole colony. That is the duty that 13-year-old Lacey Shillinglaw from Coventry, England undertook as she rescued a poor injured bumblebee, which soon blossomed into one of the cutest friendships that you’ll ever see.