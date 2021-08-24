Power Of Love: Before And After Adoption Glowups
Hello there, tell us, have you ever witnessed an animal being neglected? Read about it? Heard from friends. It is very real, regardless of whether or not you are personally familiar with it. And it is a terrible thing to witness, as well as to experience. On the other hand, adoption can be the most amazing experience ever and have a huge impact on an animal's life! Every week, we highlight some of the amazing transformations that occur when a newly adopted animal is showered with love and affection.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0