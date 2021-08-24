Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have broken its sales record

By Adnan F.
SamMobile
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is seeing a lot of interest in its new foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have captured the attention of people across the globe. 2021 just might be the year that foldable smartphones go mainstream. 2020 was the first full year of Samsung...

www.sammobile.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Z Fold 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lifts Walkie Talkie from Apple Watch

Samsung has taken a leaf out of the Apple Watch playbook with its new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 line, having released a cool new Walkie Talkie app. While it doesn’t ship with the company’s latest smartwatches, Samsung’s Walkie-Talkie app is now available to download from the Google Play Store. If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you’ll be able to have a conversation with another person (or more) using only your watch.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB $200 cheaper today at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most premium handset in the S21 series, and it’s currently the best Samsung flagship phone you can buy right now. What’s even better is that the S21 Ultra(256GB) is now $200 cheaper today. You can now buy it at a price point of $1,050, down from $1,250. So if you do the math, the 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra is now $200 cheaper. You can check some of the key features of the premium most Galaxy S21 phone below.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a $300 discount at Best Buy

The latest Samsung Galaxy devices launched last Friday. We received a shiny new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a Galaxy Z Fold 3. These devices are available for $1,000 and $1,800, respectively, but that’s before the latest savings. You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3...
Cell Phonesyourchoiceway.com

Best Samsung Galaxy Phone For 2021

There are a ton of Samsung phones out there, so we've reviewed and rated the lot to bring you a list of the best Galaxy handsets you can buy right now. Samsung makes some of the best smartphones in the world, but knowing which one to go for isn't the easiest of tasks.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6: Which smartwatch should you buy?

Samsung has announced its latest smartwatch — the Galaxy Watch 4 — and it comes with a host of improvements compared to its predecessor. The two major highlights of the Galaxy Watch 4 are the fact it runs on Google’s new Wear OS platform with Samsung’s skin on top, and the new BioActive sensor from Samsung that gives it a boost in terms of health tracking. With these new improvements, it finally seems like Android is a competitor to arguably one of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and are confused as to which one is better — the Galaxy Watch 4 vs the Apple Watch 6 — here’s the comparison you need.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Did Samsung just show off the Galaxy S21 FE on Instagram?

The phone in the image tentatively seems in line with the upcoming flagship. Nevertheless, we’d recommend you take this with a pinch of salt for now. We’ve known for a while now that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE later this year, owing to numerous leaks and reports. Now, it looks like Samsung itself may have given us a look at the upcoming smartphone.
TechnologySamMobile

Watch this Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 video if you want to ruin your Unpacked experience

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks refuse to stop as we continue to get closer to Samsung’s August 11 Unpacked event. We’ve seen so much about the new foldables already that the upcoming launch may as well not happen anymore. The only thing left for Samsung to do is to confirm everything officially, but if you can’t wait and are wondering if some of the biggest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 features are real, the leaked video embedded below is all you need to watch.
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a stronger foldable flagship

Are folding phones the future? Samsung seems to think so: its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the mobile maker’s third effort at a foldable flagship. It doesn’t reinvent the bend. You get the same 6.2in display on the door, plus the same sizeable 7.6in screen when you flip it open – albeit brighter than before. Also identical is the trio of 12MP lenses at the back. What’s new is external Gorilla Glass Victus, as well as a protective film over the main display, making it 80% stronger than the second-gen layer. That’s supported by a hardier aluminium hinge which makes it good for 200,000 folds – more than enough for any origami fan. Updated software tricks should mean easier multi-tasking, while S Pen support allows sketchers to finally make the most of all that screen real estate (though there’s nowhere to stash the stylus after). It also features Samsung’s first under-screen camera for surreptitious selfies. The Z Fold 3 is set to ship on 27 August. Prices start at £1599 for the 256GB version, rising to £1699 for 512GB – both of which come with 5G connectivity.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Here Are The Official Protective Cases For Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3

If you’re planning to get either of Samsung‘s upcoming foldables – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – then you might rejoice at the fact that you will have a wide range of choices when it comes to protective cases. We have already seen some of the official case designs last month, thanks to leaked renders. A fresh leak has given us a look at a few more of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy