Songwriting for Music Educators

As a songwriter, Caitlyn Smith has seen multi-genre success having penned songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, a duet between the late Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, and many more. She’s no stranger to having major radio play as a writer, especially with chart topping hit “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” performed by Meghan Trainor (feat. John Legend). After years of hard work, Smith has been successfully stepping into her own spotlight as an artist. Coming off her highly praised album Starfire, Smith released her most recent album Supernova in March of 2020, right as most things in the world were put on pause. Now on the road opening for Old Dominion, Smith is thrilled to be connecting with fans across the country this summer and performing the songs from Supernova live for the first time, including her duet with Old Dominion “I Can’t” off the album’s deluxe edition.