Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Songwriting for Music Educators

nafme.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWays to Introduce Songwriting to Students at All Levels. Kelsey Giotta presented on “Songwriting for Music Educators” during the NAfME 2021 PreK–12 Learning Collaborative in February 2021. Like me, you might initially find the thought of teaching songwriting almost laughable. My primary instrument is the French horn, and it is...

nafme.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Popular Music#Berklee School Of Music#Music Educator#Songwriting#Nafme#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Educationnafme.org

Begin the School Year with Ringing Success

By Kathleen Ebling Shaw, sponsored by Malmark, Inc.—Bellcraftsmen. You, like many music teachers, may have a set of Choirchime® Instruments or other handchimes in the instrument cabinet of your classroom that have been sitting for years. Now’s the time to open them up and get them into the hands of your students. Read on to learn more about the many uses and advantages of these wonderful instruments. If you don’t own handchimes, it may be time to consider a purchase.
Fredonia, NYfredonia.edu

Music Education Summit planned for Sept. 11

The Fredonia School of Music, with funding from the Carnahan Jackson Fund for the Humanities of the Fredonia College Foundation, will present “Music Education for Social Change,” a Music Education Summit event. Featured speakers include Dr. Juliet Hess, who is an associate professor of music education at Michigan State and...
Fairfield County, CThamlethub.com

Come Together to Support Music Education!

KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) is inviting supporters to “Come Together” at small-scale fundraisers hosted by friends of KEYS throughout September and October 2021. The KEYS 2021 “Here Comes the Sun” Benefit has been transformed into many satellite events to celebrate a time of revival and hope in support of the KEYS music program of Bridgeport.
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Want to Boost Educational Impact? Just Add Music.

Can we quantify the difference music education can make in the life of a child?. There are studies that show that it can lead to higher test scores, stronger math performance, and even a higher IQ—and then we can talk about the positive effects on self-esteem, stress, and creativity. In...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Attend ASCAP 'Songwriting for the Voice' Session

Wednesday, 8/25, at 3pm ET, ASCAP Experience will host its next session, "Songwriting for the Voice." The session will feature a wide array of experts from across music/voice/composition in conversation about strategies and tips for writing melodies that best take advantage of your unique voice's natural abilities and limitations. All...
Louisiana Statenafme.org

Louisiana, Ohio, and Vermont Music Educators Associations Receive 2021 Excellence in Advocacy Awards

Louisiana, Ohio, and Vermont Music Educators Associations. RESTON, VA (August 30, 2021)—The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) has awarded three state music education associations (MEAs) 2021 Excellence in Advocacy Awards in recognition of their efforts advocating for music education: the Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA); the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA); and the Vermont Music Educators Association (VMEA). NAfME President and Board Chair Dr. Mackie V. Spradley presented the award during the NAfME National Rally for Music Education, conducted virtually in June.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Caitlyn Smith Talks Touring with Old Dominion, New Music, and Advocating for Music Education

As a songwriter, Caitlyn Smith has seen multi-genre success having penned songs for the likes of Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, a duet between the late Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, and many more. She’s no stranger to having major radio play as a writer, especially with chart topping hit “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” performed by Meghan Trainor (feat. John Legend). After years of hard work, Smith has been successfully stepping into her own spotlight as an artist. Coming off her highly praised album Starfire, Smith released her most recent album Supernova in March of 2020, right as most things in the world were put on pause. Now on the road opening for Old Dominion, Smith is thrilled to be connecting with fans across the country this summer and performing the songs from Supernova live for the first time, including her duet with Old Dominion “I Can’t” off the album’s deluxe edition.
explore venango

Local Music Educator Selected to Lead Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Butler County-born and reared music educator and performer whose teaching and performing have touched the lives of hundreds of local students for more than 25 years has had another stanza added to his career by being named to a key role with Western Pennsylvania’s largest youth orchestra headquartered in Pittsburgh.
Nashville, TNArkansas Online

Singer-songwriter, bard Hall, 85, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed "Harper Valley P.T.A." and sang about life's simple joys as country music's consummate blue-collar bard, has died. He was 85. His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician's death Friday at his home in Franklin, Tenn. Known as "The Storyteller" for...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Bridget Caldwell

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Singer-songwriter Bridget Caldwell does not come from a musical family. They loved music, but did not play or create music. Her mother had “exquisite” taste in music and would play anything from Bonnie Raitt and Hank Williams to Miles Davis and Ella Fitzgerald. Caldwell said she has...
Educationnafme.org

Embracing the Intangibles: Teaching Empathy and Engagement

This article originally appeared on Paul Fox’s blog here. Admittedly, if we keep piling on more mandates for earning a teaching degree and professional certificate, our music education majors would have to continue several more years at the university. What has been added to the forefront of education? You name it: “backwards-designed curriculum,” ethics, the “four C’s” (creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication), Common Core, social-emotional learning, special education, new technology, etc. We are already wrestling with the limits of time to cover a mastery of personal musicianship and artistry to find space to “squeeze in” at least a cursory study of the other more abstract but important “soft skills” of character development, cultural diversity and sensitivity training, nurture of emotional health and wellness, stress management, “charismatic” leadership, time management, and . . . humanity!
Nashville, TNmusicconnection.com

Big Loud Publishing Signs Songwriter Rocky Block

Nashville, TN-based songwriter Rocky Block has joined the Big Loud Publishing family. Effective immediately, Block comes on board one of the most successful independent music publishers in town, fusing bold creativity with a knack for melody and fearless forward-thinking. It’s the same formula Big Loud has been perfecting for nearly 20 years, and it comes to Block naturally.
Musickuaf.com

Local Songwriter Releases "Instant Anthology"

John Joseph Ray has performed as both a solo act and as a part of various projects for several years. During the past three years, he recoded five albums of original songs and obscure covers that he enjoys. We talk with him about the collection of songs, and about some of the help he received on the project from several other northwest Arkansas musicians.
MusicMusic Week

YouTube Music sponsors Music Week Women In Music Awards

YouTube Music has signed up as the headline partner for next month’s Women In Music Awards. Tables and tickets are available here for the awards, which will return as a live event at the Park Lane Hilton in London on October 22. We will be following all certified processes and checks to ensure that we can safely open our doors.
Polk City, FLThe Ledger

EDUCATION NEWS

Skye Rode of Polk City graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a Masters degree in education. The following local students graduated from Troy University during the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year: Shirley Rincon of Davenport, Nicholas Gregory of Lakeland, William Kozicki of Plant City and Elton Hargrove and Bailey Maldonado of Winter Haven.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Songwriters team up for a 'Writer's Round' on Saturday

SOUTH BEND — Songwriter Daniel Deitrich presents “South Bend Writer’s Round” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stockroom East, 625 E. Jefferson Blvd. Suite C. The format features songwriters taking turns playing original songs, telling the stories behind the songs, and collaborating with harmonies and additional instruments on the spot. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy