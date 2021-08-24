Cancel
Sophia Bush Recalls Getting Her First Tattoo After Chad Michael Murray Breakup

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Bush is candidly sharing about a tattoo she got at the conclusion of a major chapter in her life. On the Sunday, Aug. 22 episode of her Drama Queens podcast, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she got her first body art to mark the end of her brief 2005 marriage to former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray. She also explained that she has seven tattoos and that six of them were done in white ink. "I didn't get my first tattoo until I was 23," Sophia said. "I'm going to embarrass myself. You guys, I love Goldie Hawn so much. I was closing a personal chapter in my life at the time." She continued, "I read Goldie's book, A Lotus Grows in the Mud....

