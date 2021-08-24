Cancel
Family Relationships

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Young Son She Shares With Ex Ant Anstead

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Haack has no problem responding to trolls who comment on her family photos. On Monday, Aug. 23, the 38-year-old HGTV star shared a pic to Instagram of herself and boyfriend Joshua Hall enjoying dinner in Las Vegas with 10-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, the two children she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. "24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids — wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Christina captioned the cute shot. Not pictured in the photo was Hudson, the 23-month-old son Christina shares with ex-husband Ant Antstead. This led one follower to comment, "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures." Christina...

