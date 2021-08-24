Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Young Son She Shares With Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Haack has no problem responding to trolls who comment on her family photos. On Monday, Aug. 23, the 38-year-old HGTV star shared a pic to Instagram of herself and boyfriend Joshua Hall enjoying dinner in Las Vegas with 10-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, the two children she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. "24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids — wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Christina captioned the cute shot. Not pictured in the photo was Hudson, the 23-month-old son Christina shares with ex-husband Ant Antstead. This led one follower to comment, "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures." Christina...