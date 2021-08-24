Hastings, Mavericks look ahead after historic season

Ole Miss senior linebacker, MoMo Sanogo, is looking forward to this season on the gridiron with the Rebels. Sanogo is entering his second season in this defense under co-defensive coordinators DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge which will be a little bit different from other schemes they have run. He said the defense does a “bit of everything, we’re like a Jack-in-the-Box as you don’t know what you are going to get or what defense we’re gonna pull out and we do it all well.”