Hastings, Mavericks look ahead after historic season
After coming off a historic season for the men’s Maverick hockey program, Head Coach Mike Hastings has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Hastings enters the season as the reigning Spencer Penrose award winner, fourth straight MacNaughton Cup winner, and NCAA Frozen Four finalist, a resumé that no other coach in Minnesota State University history has put together, all while living and working through the likes of COVID.www.msureporter.com
