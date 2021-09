Jessie Cristy “JessieVash” Cuyco, who also went by the name “Vash”, is headed to Berlin this September for VALORANT Masters Berlin with his team, Bren Esports. He is part of the first Filipino team to ever play in a VALORANT Masters, and the first Filipino team in a while to play in a Riot-sanctioned event overseas. While this is a dream come true for his teammates, this experience isn’t something new for JessieVash. In fact, this will be his third time setting foot in Germany for an esports tournament – but it will be his first time for VALORANT.