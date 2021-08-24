Cancel
Why Afghanistan's 'Pumpkin Government' Was Always Doomed

By The Daily Beast
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The fact that everything collapsed so quickly to me vindicates Biden’s decision,” Jeet Heer says on this week’s second episode of The New Abnormal. “If you read the Afghanistan Papers, none of what’s happening is shocking. One of the big things that comes out of [the story] is the weakness of the Afghan government, which is really a pumpkin government,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon. “Like it’s like a bunch of guys with a phony baloney jobs and offices and big sacks of money.”

POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden's stubborn ignorance cost American lives in Afghanistan

The Biden administration has tried to pin the blame on former President Donald Trump and the foolish deal he struck with the Taliban last year for the disaster in Afghanistan. But a new Washington Post report detailing the decisions made by Biden’s team leading up to the fall of Kabul confirms that President Joe Biden is the only one responsible for the foreign policy disaster that has left 13 U.S. soldiers dead and hundreds of Americans stranded behind enemy lines.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Beast

We’re Giving Up On Afghanistan—and the Americans Still There

Nemo resideo is a Latin phrase that means, “Leave no one behind.” It is such a fundamental American value that this commitment is embedded in the creed of several branches of the U.S. military. Yet some American citizens are being left behind now that the last plane has left Kabul on Monday. “We believe there are still a small number of Americans—under 200 and likely closer to 100–who remain in Afghanistan, and want to leave,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday. This contradicts Joe Biden’s previous comments. During an August 18 interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden said, "If there's American citizens left, we're gonna stay to get them all out."
MilitaryDaily Beast

America’s War in Afghanistan Is Over but Our Big Lies About It Live On

The last American plane left Afghanistan on Monday after more than a decade of lazy showrunners letting self-proclaimed experts go on about how the Afghan government was making progress and the nation’s security forces were building capacity and securing the country. Now, it turns out, that what we called Afghanistan was always a fiction—a proxy of the United States, dependent on our military and doomed to failure without it.
Worldmadison

Opinion: Afghanistan pullout a sad end to a doomed effort

For more than 40 years I have been a scholar in communication with an emphasis in political rhetoric. Some of my research has pertained to President Lyndon Johnson’s handling of the Vietnam War, beginning with the Gulf of Tonkin crisis in August, 1964. Specifically, my research focused on Johnson’s initial justification for intervening in Vietnam to fight the Vietcong and his subsequent and failed rhetoric explaining the need to remain.
Orange County, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Libertarians always predicted an Afghanistan fiasco

SACRAMENTO – Given the partisan nature of everything, it’s no surprise that debates about the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Afghanistan center on the Biden administration’s handling – or most would say, mishandling – of the pull out of U.S. troops and resulting conquest by the Taliban. “The debacle of the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan

America’s longest war has been by any measure a costly failure, and the errors in managing the conflict deserve scrutiny in the years to come. But Joe Biden doesn’t “own” the mayhem on the ground right now. What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. political and military leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Jonah Goldberg On Biden’s Afghan Withdrawal: ‘I Am Hard Pressed To Think Of A More Deliberately Embarrassing Spectacle In Modern American History’

Jonah Goldberg, Editor in chief of TheDispatch.com, FNC Contributor and Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal. Jonah Goldberg ripped the execution of the withdrawal saying,. “I am hard pressed to think of a more deliberately embarrassing spectacle in modern...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Beast

Everything Biden Said Wouldn’t Happen in Afghanistan Is Happening

Joe Biden’s last-ditch hopes of grasping some shred of victory from the jaws of defeat exploded outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, when two suicide bombers killed at least 13 American Marines and dozens of Afghan civilians. After enduring more than a week of blistering media criticism,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz's office 'wouldn't help' Texans stranded in Afghanistan, says Rep. Joaquin Castro

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro on Tuesday accused U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of refusing to help Texas families stuck in Afghanistan. “I got several calls to my office from Texas families saying your office wouldn’t help them get families out of Afghanistan so they were calling a Texas congressman instead,” the San Antonio Democrat wrote in a tweet responding to Cruz.

