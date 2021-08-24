We will continue to support AFSCME

Over the past decade, Westerra Credit Union’s School Grant Program has awarded over $500,000 in grants to more than 1,000 Denver metro area school programs. These grants enhance students’ learning experiences by providing monetary awards for various items, including art supplies, sports fees and equipment, after-school programs, workbooks, and other programs teachers and schools determine are the most beneficial for their students. “Supporting local schools is part of Westerra’s foundational values,” said Westerra President/CEO Jay Champion. “Our credit union was formed by eight school teachers in 1934 who pooled their funds to make loans to other teachers in need. Our School Grant Program honors these roots by remaining integrated into our ongoing involvement with local schools.” Westerra is once again offering grants to local schools for the 2021-2022 school year. As local schools continue to face challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these grants are even more critical to ensure local students have access to sufficient resources to reach their academic and personal goals. “Our goal is to take away some of the burden teachers face each year when it comes to paying out of pocket to meet budget gaps,” said Champion. “We are committed to continuing to enhance educational opportunities for our local students by funding this grant program as an important community outreach for years to come.” Each grant cycle, applications are carefully considered by an internal review team who decides how resources can best be allocated to create the biggest impact. Westerra is currently accepting applications for its 2021-2022 School Grant Program that follow this criteria: · Only one application per school will be considered · Application deadline is October 8, 2021 · Grants can only be used to assist teachers K-12 in funding the following items: art supplies, after-school programs, classroom items or reading materials · If application requests funding for other programs or resources, it must include reasons why these items will be most beneficial to positively impact students. · Requests that will not be considered: out-of-state trips, teacher training programs/certifications, field trips, etc. Photo caption: Students at Jefferson County Public Schools participate in a remote music activity with equipment purchased with funds from the 2020 Westerra School Grant Program. “Blue Heron Elementary is extremely grateful for Westerra’s dedication in supporting education,” said Diana Garren, teacher. “The first day we used the headphones, we had 68 kids who didn’t have working sets. The Westerra grant provided enough funds to clean the used headphones from the first class and supply new headphones for a second class.”