Bristol County Sheriff’s Office adds country's first law enforcement COVID-detecting K9s

DARTMOUTH — At just 10 months old, Duke and Huntah, the new four-legged employees at the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office have hit the ground running — and sniffing — to detect COVID-19 in schools, offices and other shared common spaces. The Labrador Retrievers are the first law enforcement K9s in the country trained to sniff COVID-19. Based on a program created by scientists at the Florida international University’s forensic department, COVID K9s have been trained to detect the chemical odor emitted by those who have the virus.