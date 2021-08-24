Grad Students, Start Saving for Retirement Now
Saving for retirement as a graduate student is a topic that doesn’t get nearly the attention it deserves in higher education circles. There are surely many reasons for this, but whatever they are, the bottom line is that for graduate students, and Ph.D. students in particular, the opportunity cost of brushing retirement planning under the rug can be colossal in the long run. In fact, it can be more-than-a-million-dollars kind of colossal.www.insidehighered.com
