Law Makes Textbook Prices Transparent to Ore. Students
Sam Wasson/Getty Images — Ella Meloy was tired of getting hit with hefty textbook fees after she signed up for classes. So in May, the University of Oregon student testified before the state's House Committee on Education, decrying the lack of transparency around textbook prices and pressing for passage of House Bill 2919, legislation that would require public colleges and universities to inform students about those costs before enrollment.www.insidehighered.com
