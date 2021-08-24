Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Sammie Arnold New Chief of Staff

By Cooper Moran
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) announced on Monday that he will name Sammie Arnold his new chief of staff. Most recently, Arnold served as Assistant Commissioner of Community & Rural Development for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). In his position, he was appointed by Governor Bill Lee to serve on an economic recovery group aimed at getting Tennessee’s economy going after the coronavirus pandemic.

