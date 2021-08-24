Cancel
Forkner finishes fifth at Budds Creek

By Hank Layton
Nevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Forkner of Richards jumped up two spots in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 points standings with a fifth-place finish at Budds Creek on Saturday. Forkner and his Kawasaki KX250F took fourth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2 — a performance that bumped him into eighth place overall with 186 points.

