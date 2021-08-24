Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Professor Condemned As ‘Racist’ by Her Department After Supporting Colorblind Research

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 18, 2020, San Jose State University Associate Anthropology Professor A.J. Faas sent an email to his department promoting a new website that encouraged scholars to cite the work of black academics in their research. Called CiteBlackAuthors.com, it was started in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man...

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 437

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorblind#Condemnation#Scientific Research#Citeblackauthors Com#The College Fix#Non Native Americans#Hispanics#Chicano Studies#Bipoc#Sjsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Stanford, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Stanford Students Call For Expulsion Of Classmate Over Racist, Violent Posts On Social Media

STANFORD (KPIX 5) — Thousands of Stanford students were calling for the expulsion of a classmate over a series of racist comments and violent posts on social media. On Monday Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne called student Chaze Vinci’s posts “ugly” and disturbing” in a message he sent campuswide. But while the message said the president would “address what has occurred” and that there would be “actions to ensure the safety of our community,” it fell short of mentioning disciplinary actions. The university’s response and Vinci’s social media posts have sparked an online change.org petition to have him expelled. “For me, if honestly, if...
Athens, GAflagpole.com

UGA Professor Resigns Mid-Class After Mask Dispute With Student

An 88-year-old University of Georgia professor walked out of class on Tuesday when a student refused to wear her mask properly. Irwin Bernstein, who had come out of retirement to begin teaching again, informed students that he could die from COVID-19 due to his age and underlying medical conditions, according to The Red & Black, which broke the story. Everyone who was there the first day complied, but on the second day of class, a student arrived maskless. After being asked to get one, she did, but then the student would not pull it up over her nose.
CollegesPosted by
@JohnLocke

Martin Center Column Probes History of College Teaching Concerns

Matthew Stewart writes for the Martin Center about a new book that probes the history of questions about good college teaching. Each generation returns the same complaints: college teachers drone, college teachers lack creativity and spark, nay, they often lack even rudimentary pedagogical awareness. And since the ascendance of what William James coined the “PhD Octopus” of credentialism and narrowed specialization, far too many see their work with students as an impediment to their research. Look at the very idioms used to describe professorial work. Professors routinely refer to scholarship as “my work,” and teaching as “my load,” a burden to be endured. Jonathan Zimmerman, professor of history of education at the University of Pennsylvania, makes these and other observations in his book The Amateur Hour: A History of College Teaching in America.
CollegesGazette

Academic sues after losing job for calling black conservative a 'house negro'

A university adviser is suing after being fired for calling a black conservative commentator a "house negro," claiming the phrase falls under protected speech. Aysha Khanom lost her advisory role at Leeds Beckett University's Centre for Race, Education, and Decoloniality after her charity organization, the Race Trust, tweeted the remark about British commentator, Calvin Robinson.
CollegesMyhighplains.com

WT names new Gensler professor for CIS Department

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M professor has been appointed as the first chair of WT’s Computer Information Systems Department, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept. According to the release, Dr. Xiaolin Lin, who joined WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business in 2018...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Postdoctoral Researcher Margaret Innes Awarded ACLS Fellowship for Research on Radical Labor Press Photography

Have you ever tweeted or posted on Facebook about a political or social issue? If so, you are part of the more than 50% of Americans who report being civically active through social media, according to a 2018 study by the Pew Research Center. While participating in political or social-minded activity today is as easy as turning on a computer or smartphone, political organizing in the 1920s and 30s was reliant on the power of print media.
Societybizjournals

Impostor feelings widespread among women of color in certain academic fields

Women in academic disciplines that are seen as requiring exceptional intelligence or raw talent to succeed are more likely to encounter feelings of impostor syndrome. It’s particularly prevalent among women from racial or ethnic groups that are often underrepresented in academia, including Black, Hispanic and native women, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, per a New York University news release.
Collegesuconn.edu

New Faculty Bring Antiracism and the Environment to the Forefront

New faculty join the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) this fall as part of two groups launched by Dean Juli Wade to increase interdisciplinary scholarship in human-environment interactions and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over the past year, faculty within the College collaborated to propose topic areas for the...
EducationInside Higher Ed

Tracking Attacks on Scholars’ Speech

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education — The number of scholars targeted for their speech has risen dramatically since 2015, and undergraduates increasingly are to blame, according to adatabase of these incidents released today by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. Undergraduates aren’t the only ones seeking to censor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy