Ohio State

Ohio US Senate Hopeful Mandel Twitter Post from Brewery Causes Social Media Stir

By Peter D'Abrosca
tennesseestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel caused a stir on social media over the weekend after he posted a photo Friday evening at a local brewery. “PERRYSBURG, OH — [Inside the Five] is a cool brewery started by two NFL vets. Great food and spirited waitresses! Even though Brianne was sick today, she came to work because she knew they were short servers. These are the type of American workers that make our country strong,” he said in a tweet.

