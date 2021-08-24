URBANA — Mary Elizabeth “Lizzy” Warner, 29, of Champaign passed away Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) with family and friends by her side. As a Uni High School and Knox College alumna, and a current Ph.D. candidate at Northeastern University, Lizzy dedicated her life to science, traveling and politics, while also having had a love for the simpler things in life, including sitting outside for coffee with friends on weekends, watching standup comedy and playing with her puppy, Pip. Lizzy’s passion for learning was unsurpassed, having had a “fun fact” to share on virtually any topic, making her a real threat at any trivia night she attended. Lizzy had an innate ability to draw people in for conversation on almost any topic, whether it be discussing an obscure politician in a faraway country or talking about how the Red Sox were doing this season. But regardless of her intellect, Lizzy always found a way to make sure everyone she interacted with felt valued and understood. Lizzy loved deeply and always remained curious.