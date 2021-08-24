CHAMPAIGN — Ralph Eugene Sackett, 83, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) surrounded by his family and much love. Ralph was born in St. Louis to a humble, loving home. Tilda Mae and Sam raised him and his brothers, Don (deceased) and Joe in Collinsville, to be honest and hardworking. In high school, he excelled in baseball and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles. His coach encouraged him to visit Illinois Wesleyan University to see if that might be a better fit. After one visit, benefactor Dale McMackin helped him to receive a full scholarship, a meal work exchange and housing, making him the first in his family to attend and graduate college.