Hoa Review – Ghibli Vibes

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, puzzle games don’t need to be explicitly challenging to draw in the fan base. Sure, a bit of challenge is nice, but there are times I wouldn’t mind being able to sit back and progress through a game without getting stuck on a puzzle. Developer Scrollcat Studio makes a strong case for these types of puzzle adventures in their new game Hoa. By limiting the challenge, players can pay attention to the gorgeous environments and whimsical creatures.

#Puzzle Game#Hoa Review#Scrollcat Studio#Backtrack
