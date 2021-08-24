Cancel
NFL

Saints: Marquez Callaway is no longer an unknown name

Cover picture for the articleMarquez Callaway is no longer the New Orleans Saints‘ secret weapon, as everyone has now seen what the former Tennessee Vol can do when the ball comes in his direction. Callaway went off the rails, totaling five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns, wowing not just Saints fans but the entire NFL. Not only did he put up monster numbers but the way he caught the touchdown passes were just mesmerizing as both touchdowns were defensive pass interference.

