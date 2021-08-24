Cancel
Seaport Global Securities Starts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Seaport Global Securities analyst Martin Englert initiates coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $165.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Reliance Steel & Aluminum click here. For more ratings news on Reliance Steel & Aluminum click here.

www.streetinsider.com

#Steel#Seaport#Reliance Steel Aluminum#Rs
