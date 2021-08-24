GAETA HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS LLC...

LEGAL NOTICE JEFFERSON CENTRAL SCHOOL NOTICE OF TAX COLLECTION Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the Jefferson Central School District that I, Mrs. Donna Barker, have received the 2021-2022 tax roll and warrant from said district and that I will receive taxes during the time of September 1, 2021 through October 1, 2021. Due to Covid-19, we recommend mailing a check/money order payment to the address listed on your bill. Taxes will also be collected in person Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on days school is in session. No penalty will be charged on taxes paid September 1, 2021 through October 1, 2021. On taxes paid from October 2, 2021 through November 2, 2021 there will be a 2% penalty added. Taxes paid after November 2, 2021 will be turned over to the County Treasurer who will add additional penalties. Mrs. Donna Barker Tax Collector Jefferson Central School Dated: August 26, 2021.