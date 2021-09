New York State Department of Environmental Conversation Notice of Complete Application Date: 08/19/2021 Applicant: TOWN OF MARYLAND 7769 ST RTE 7 MARYLAND, NY 12116 Facility: HEANEY BANK 212 HEANEY RD MARYLAND, NY 12116 Application ID: 4-3636-00205/00001 Permits(s) Applied for: 1 "" Article 23 Title 27 Mined Land Reclamation Project is located: in MARYLAND in OTSEGO COUNTY Project Description: The Town of Maryland is proposing to modify their currently approved 3.4 acre sand and gravel mine with a 8 acre Life of Mine expansion bringing the total Life of Mine are to 11.4 acres. There is existing portable on-site processing and screening equipment. Availabilty of Application Documents: Filed application documents, and Department draft permits where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the address of the contact person. To ensure timely service at the time of inspection, it is recommended that an appointment be made with the contact person. State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Determination Project is a Type I action and will not have a significant effect on the environment. A coordinated review with other involved agencies was performed and a Negative Declaration is on file. SEQR Lead Agency NYS Department of Environmental Conversvation State Historic Preservation Act (SHPA) Determination Cultural resource lists and maps have been checked. The proposed activity is not in an area of identified archaeological sensitivity and no known registered, eligible or inventoried archaeological sites or historic structures were identified or documented for the projected location. No further review in accordance with SHPA is required. Availability For Public Comment Contact Persom Comments on this project must be Lucas Cipperly submitted in writing to the Contact NYSDEC Person no later than 09/24/2021 65561 St Rte 10 or 30 days after the publication Stamford, NY 12167-9503 of this notice, whichever is later.