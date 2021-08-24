NOTICE OF SCHOOL TAX NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the taxpayers of Oneonta City School District of Oneonta, New York, that I have received the 2021-22 tax roll and warrant for the collection of school taxes, and that payments may be mailed to 31 Center Street, Oneonta, New York 13820. My Warrant expires on November 1, 2021. No penalties will be charged on taxes paid from September 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. The Division of Equalization and Assessment of the State of New York has announced that the interest rate on unpaid taxes is twelve (12) percent per annum or one percent per month. Therefore, taxes paid from October 1, 2021 through November 1, 2021 will have a two percent (2%) penalty added. Taxes unpaid after November 1, 2021 will be turned over respectively to the Delaware County Treasurer or the Otsego County Treasurer, and an additional penalty will be added to the above. Taxes may be mailed to 31 Center St. Oneonta, NY 13820. In-person payments will not be accepted. Credit Card payments can be made with a fee at: www.taxlookup.net > Select Your County [Otsego or Delaware] > Under School Districts: Select [Oneonta] Brittany Lobb School Tax Collector Oneonta City School District 31 Center Street Oneonta, NY 13820.