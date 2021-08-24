Health calendar — Aug. 24

Buy Now A class of more than 50 people take part in a goat yoga session. File photo by Colin McGuire

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and 10, and Oct. 1, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Aug. 28, Nov. 6, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.

Goat Yoga — 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 25, at Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 19, at Hidden Hills Vineyard, 7550 Green Valley Road (Md. 75), Frederick. $40, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

MISCELLANY

Back to School Childhood Immunizations for Frederick County Residents — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. By appointment only. For appointments or more information, call 301-600-3112, TTY 800-735-2258.

HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.

— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick

— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick

— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.

— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont

— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick

— noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick

— noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 24, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.

Meritus Health Special COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Immunocompromised Individuals — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Robinwood Professional Center’s atrium, Hagerstown. For moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals in the area, following the new CDC recommendation of an additional dose of the vaccine for this vulnerable group. www.meritushealth.com.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

Aug. 25 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia

Aug. 27 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville

Aug. 27 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles 1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick

Aug. 27 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon

Aug. 31 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana

Sept. 2 and 3 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.