Putnam County, FL

Monument protests continue at courthouse

Daily News
 9 days ago

Two days of protesting remained peaceful as demonstrators gathered Saturday and Monday at the Putnam County Courthouse to push for the Confederate monument’s relocation. Activism efforts kicked off…

